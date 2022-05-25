Martinez went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 16-3 win over the White Sox.

Following a two game absence with back spasms, Martinez returned in spectacular fashion Tuesday. He walked and scored in the first inning before later adding three hits including a double while scoring twice more and driving in a run. Martinez now has two four-hit efforts in his last four contests, going a ridiculous 11-for-17 with three doubles, eight runs and an RBI in those contests. After batting a respectable .278 over 54 at-bats in April, the 34-year-old has been red-hot in May, producing a .425 average with 12 extra-base hits, 16 runs and 13 RBI in 80 at-bats during the month.