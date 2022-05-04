Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.
Martinez launched an eighth-inning bomb over the wall in left for his third homer and second in as many games. He's dealt with a nagging groin injury, which no longer appears to be bothersome. Boston's designated hitter is 5-for-9 with five RBI over the last two games.
