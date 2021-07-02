Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs scored, a double and a walk Thursday against the Royals.

Martinez took Kris Bubic yard in the fourth inning to record his 17th home run of the season and second in as many games. His power has disappeared for large stretches of the season, as he recorded only seven home runs combined between May and June after hitting nine in April. However, he's now gone deep four times in his last 12 starts. Overall, Martinez has a maintained a very strong .305/.372/.563 line across 331 plate appearances.