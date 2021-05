Martinez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Tigers.

The Red Sox didn't do much against Casey Mize over six innings, but they were able to get to the bullpen in the seventh, when Martinez delivered a game-tying blast. It was his league-high-tying 10th homer of the season, and his 29 RBI leads the majors. Martinez has hit safely in four of the last five contests, going 8-for-19 with three homers, eight RBI and six runs scored.