Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Hitless in return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martinez went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Guardians.
Martinez returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to back spams. He slotted in at designated hitter and batted cleanup.
