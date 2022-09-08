Martinez returned to the lineup and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Rays.
Martinez had missed the previous three games due to back problems. He'll get another off day Thursday, before the Red Sox face the Orioles for three games in Baltimore this weekend. The slugger is batting just .200 with two home runs since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Should play Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sitting for second straight day•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Belts homer in win•