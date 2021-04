Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

Martinez is off to a quick start following a disappointing 2020. He's hit safely in two games thus far, going 4-for-8 with two doubles. The Red Sox's bats have been kept quiet by Oriole pitching, which has limited Boston to two runs and nine hits over 18 innings.