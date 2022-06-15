Martinez went 1-for-4 with solo home run and a walk during Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

The veteran slugger had five homers through his first 50 appearances of the season, but he's found his power stroke of late with three long balls across his four games. Martinez ranks third in the league with a .345 batting average to go along with 22 doubles, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored.