Martinez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Martinez hit a game-winning two-run home run off Rafael Dolis in the ninth inning Thursday. In addition, he had an RBI single in the second inning. The 33-year-old went 12 games without a long ball before cranking a homer in back-to-back games. He now has 12 on the season, leading Boston and tying for third in all of baseball. He is slashing .331/.404/.608 with 37 RBI and 35 runs -- both second in all of baseball -- in 188 plate appearances.