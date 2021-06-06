Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Martinez (wrist) requiring a stint on the 10-day injured list, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 7-3 win due to a left wrist issue, Martinez remains absent from the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. Cora noted that the slugger is continuing to receive treatment for the injury, which isn't considered a structural issue, according to Bill Koch of The Providence Journal. Martinez can be considered day-to-day heading into Boston's seven-game week.