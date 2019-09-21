Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: In lineup, as expected
Martinez (groin) will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Saturday against the Rays.
Martinez has not yet been cleared to return to the outfield, but he is well enough to DH, and that's really all that matters for our purposes. While the 32-year-old has been struggling in September (.133 average), he still has a .301 average and .944 OPS for the season.
