Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Martinez's sixth-inning single extended a hitting streak to 15 consecutive games and a season-long on-base streak to 25. He indicates no sign of slowing down at age 34, posting a slash of 306/.349/.510 with 14 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored over 106 plate appearances.