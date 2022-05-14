Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.
Martinez's sixth-inning single extended a hitting streak to 15 consecutive games and a season-long on-base streak to 25. He indicates no sign of slowing down at age 34, posting a slash of 306/.349/.510 with 14 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored over 106 plate appearances.
