Martinez batted sixth and went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Friday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Martinez, who went 3-for-34 (.088) in his first nine games following the All-Star break, was dropped to sixth in the order. It was the first time he's batted as low as sixth since May 16, 2017, when he was with the Tigers. It's been a down year for the slumping slugger, who has just nine home runs and 42 RBI through 91 games -- well off the pace of his 162-game average of 33 and 105.