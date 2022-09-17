Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

The Red Sox were flummoxed by Kansas City starter Jonathan Heasley over 6.2 innings before getting to the Royals bullpen in the eighth. Dylan Coleman and Scott Barlow combined to walk four batters, when Martinez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and got a slider that caught too much of the plate. The 34-year-old Martinez, who has 11 home runs, 53 RBI and a career-low .422 slugging percentage, is finishing out what is expected to be his final season in Boston.