Martinez went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over Texas.

Martinez entered Friday in a mini 0-for-9 slump over his last three games but quickly put that behind him with a three-run blast in the first inning. He then cranked his second homer in the third, giving him nine long balls and 25 RBI through just 94 at-bats. The 33-year-old had seven home runs and 27 RBI in 211 at-bats during the 2020 season.