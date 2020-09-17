Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday but the Red Sox lost to the Marlins 8-4.

Martinez got the Red Sox on the board in the second with a sac fly to right and would eventually knock in two more after an opposite-field home run in the seventh. It was nice to see Martinez making some solid contact again after going 1-for-28 in his last seven games. The 33-year-old is hitting .208/.289/.375 with a discouraging five home runs and 22 RBI and 16 runs scored through 44 games and will look to try and turn things around for the final stretch of the regular season.