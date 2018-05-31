Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Leads way Wednesday

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Martinez crushed his 18th homer of the season -- a 434-foot no-doubter over the Green Monster -- to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning. The two runs knocked in put him atop MLB with 47 RBI. He's been a difference maker in the middle of Boston's lineup this season, the piece that was missing from last year's team that finished 27th in home runs.

