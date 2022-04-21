Manager Alex Cora said Martinez (groin) is sore and isn't expected to play Thursday against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Boston's skipper also said he doesn't believe a trip to the injured list will be necessary, and the veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day. Martinez went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI prior to exiting Wednesday's contest with left adductor tightness.