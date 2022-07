Martinez is likely to be traded before Tuesday's trade deadline, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Martinez's name has popped up in reports from Alex Speier of the Boston Globe and Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal in the last week. Speier wrote "there is a good likelihood that the Red Sox will deal Martinez," while McAdam mentioned the Dodgers and Mets as being interested. Martinez is in the final year of his contract, and the Red Sox don't seem intent on bringing him back in 2023.