Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not opting out
Martinez will not exercise the opt-out in his contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Martinez evidently didn't feel as though he could make more than the $62.5 million he's due over the next three seasons on the open market. He remains an excellent hitter, but there's understandably some uncertainty about the market for a 32-year-old designated hitter. He has opt-outs remaining after each of the next two seasons, so there's still no guarantee he remains in Boston through the end of the 2022 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...