Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martinez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's twin bill against the Blue Jays.
Martinez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts to begin Friday's doubleheader and will sit for Game 2. Tzu-Wei Lin will start in left field in his place.
