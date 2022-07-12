site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-j-d-martinez-on-bench-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martinez isn't in the lineup Tuesday in Tampa Bay, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
It appears to be a regular day off for Martinez, who has played every day since the beginning of July and has slashed .317/.349/.512 in that stretch. Rafael Devers is the designated hitter Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read