Martinez (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martinez will remain on the bench Sunday for the third consecutive game due to back spasms. It's unclear if the veteran slugger will be available off the bench, or if he's expected to be back for Monday's series opener versus the Guardians. Alex Verdugo will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero shifts to left field.