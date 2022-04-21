Martinez (groin) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
He is dealing with adductor tightness, and the Red Sox will hold him out for this day game as expected, although an IL stint isn't believed to be necessary. Rafael Devers gets the start at DH while Bobby Dalbec slides to third base and Travis Shaw slots in at first base.
