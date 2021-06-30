Martinez went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, four RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Martinez could not be fooled at the plate Tuesday as he notched his third four-RBI game of the year. The 33-year-old drove in his first two runs on a single and sacrifice fly and gave the Red Sox the lead for good on a two-run double in the sixth to put them up 7-6. He also walked twice and scored while raising his slash line to .302/.366/.542 with 37 extra-base hits, 51 RBI, 53 runs scored and a 30:73 BB:K over 322 plate appearances. Martinez appears to have returned to his old form in 2021 after showing immense struggles at the plate during the shortened season last year.