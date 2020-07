Martinez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, two runs scored, and a walk during Friday's 13-2 win over the Orioles.

Martinez created havoc hitting in front of Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, but the entire Red Sox lineup produced at a high level -- Martinez was one of four Boston players to record three or more hits. The veteran slugger kicked off the season in style after hitting for .304 with 36 home runs and 105 RBI in 2019.