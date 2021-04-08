Martinez went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Martinez reached base just once in four at-bats but made the most of his only knock, as he plated two of the team's nine runs with a double off Ryan Yarbrough. The veteran slugger has hit safely in all of his six games to date and has already recorded four multi-hit contests while also tallying two or more RBI in four games in a row. The 33-year-old designated hitter has been one of the hottest hitters in the American League during the first week of the season.