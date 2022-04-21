Martinez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Martinez led off the third inning with a double but appeared to suffer an injury while heading to second base, and he subsequently left the field. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
