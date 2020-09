Martinez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Baltimore.

Martinez has only hit .216 with a .684 OPS -- those are well below-average numbers for someone who has been one of the best hitters in the American League over the last few years. This was Martinez's fourth three-hit performance of the season and might be in line to end the season on a strong note since he's hit safely in four of the team's last six games.