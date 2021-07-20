Martinez batted fifth and went 4-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 13-4 win over Toronto.

Martinez had batted third in all but one game prior to Monday, but manager Alex Cora wanted to tweak a lineup that he felt underperformed since early in the month, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. That includes losing two of three to Yankees over the weekend when the Red Sox scored just six runs and batted .172. Ironically, Cora wanted to "get some traffic" on the bases in front of Martinez -- Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers -- but he never had a plate appearance with runners in scoring position.