Martinez (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran slugger aggravated an adductor injury Wednesday and will sit out for the second straight game Friday, though he's expected to be back in the lineup for Saturday's contest. Martinez has a modest four-game hit streak during which he's gone 6-for-15 with four doubles, two RBI and a run scored, but he'll need to wait at least another day before attempting to extend it.