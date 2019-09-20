Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Remains out Friday

Martinez (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Friday was thought to be the earliest Martinez could possibly return from his bout of groin tightness. He will end up sitting for the series opener in Tampa Bay, as the Red Sox go with Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley and Brock Holt in the outfield and Mookie Betts (foot) at DH.