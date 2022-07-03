Martinez will be out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The lineup is still pending, but both Martinez and Trevor Story are said to be on the bench for the series finale. Boston returns home for an early game Monday, and both players should be expected to start in front of the home fans. Martinez is 1-for-21 with 10 strikeouts in his last five games.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Stays hot against Oakland•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers again in win•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Clubs homer in win•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Not in lineup for night game•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Crosses plate three times Thursday•