Martinez (groin) will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and cleanup batter in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Adductor discomfort has relegated Martinez to the bench for each of Boston's last three games, but he'll make his way back into the starting nine for the series finale in Baltimore after showing improvement while he was idle. Christian Arroyo -- who had served as Boston's DH for both of the previous two contests -- will head back to the bench to make room in the lineup for Martinez.