Martinez isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez is getting a rare day off after he went just 1-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Bobby Dalbec will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
