Martinez (illness) will be sidelined Friday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez was removed from Thursday's game with "migraine-related symptoms." Manager Alex Cora did not offer further details on Martinez's condition, but did already rule the star hitter out of Friday's lineup.
