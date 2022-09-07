Managaer Alex Cora said Martinez (back) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The veteran slugger was scratched from Tuesday's starting nine due to back tightness, but he's expected to rejoin the lineup after missing only one game. Martinez is in the midst of a modest four-game hit streak, during which he is 6-for-17 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored.