Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Singles in return
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a single in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Astros.
Martinez was back in the lineup after missing three games due to a wrist injury. He returned to serve as the designated hitter but was dropped to the cleanup spot for the first time in 2021.
