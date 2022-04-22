Martinez (groin) is absent from the lineup as expected Friday against Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez left Wednesday's game against Toronto with left adductor tightness and didn't play Thursday, with reports from that day indicating that he'd likely miss at least one more day. The Red Sox previously indicated that Martinez wasn't expected to hit the injured list, so it looks as though he could be back in action soon.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out as expected Thursday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Likely out Thursday•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Dealing with adductor tightness•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Pulled with apparent injury•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in two runs in win•