Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Sits as expected

Martinez (groin) is on the bench as expected Wednesday against the Giants, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez left Tuesday's game early due to groin tightness and was expected to miss at least one more game. The Red Sox have been effectively eliminated from playoff contention, so there's little reason to rush the star slugger back. Christian Vazquez will be the designated hitter in his absence, with Sandy Leon starting behind the plate.

