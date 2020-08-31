Martinez (hand) is not starting Monday's game against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez left Sunday's game against the Nationals after getting hit by a pitch in the hand. While his X-rays were negative, he'll sit for at least one contest. Bobby Dalbec will get the nod as the designated hitter.
