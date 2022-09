Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Martinez took Dillon Tate deep in the eighth inning to provide the game-winning runs and his 14th homer of the season. He has a modest four-game hitting streak, though his production in that span is notable as he's smacked three doubles and two homers. Despite the recent hot stretch, Martinez has only a .169 ISO across 577 plate appearances this season -- his lowest mark since 2013.