Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

He got the Red Sox on the board with a three-run blast in the third inning off Mike Minor, giving his squad a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Martinez's production took a step backwards in June, and the veteran slugger slashed .253/.303/.485 on the month with four of his 16 homers on the year.