Martinez went 4-for-6 with three home runs, four RBI, four runs and two strikeouts in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Orioles.

Martinez missed Saturday's game against Baltimore due to cold symptoms, but he was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list for Sunday's series finale. He stayed hot at the plate in the win and recorded his third career three-homer game. The 33-year-old has tied a franchise record by recording eight consecutive games with extra-base hits to begin the season. Martinez now leads the majors with five home runs, seven doubles and 16 RBI this year.