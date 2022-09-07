Martinez (back) is starting Wednesday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martinez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back tightness but will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth a day later. Over his last four games, he's gone 6-for-17 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBI.
