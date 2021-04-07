Martinez went 2-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI on Tuesday against the Rays.

Martinez played hero Tuesday night, driving in two runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Red Sox a walk-off win. The performance continued what has been a very hot start to the season for Martinez, as he has at least one extra-base hit in every contest while also racking up nine RBI and four runs scored across five games. Martinez appears to have put his forgettable 2020 campaign behind him, as he is hitting the ball with authority and has struck out only three times in 23 plate appearances.