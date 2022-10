Martinez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Rays.

Martinez launched a three-run home run off Josh Fleming in the bottom of the first inning before going deep for a solo shot in the fourth. The homers raised his season total to 16, four of which came in the final 14 games of the season. Martinez will finish the 2022 campaign with a .274 average, 16 home runs, 62 RBI and 76 runs over 533 at-bats in 139 games.