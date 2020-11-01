Martinez will not opt out of the remaining two years on his contract with the Red Sox, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
This seemed like a forgone conclusion, especially with Martinez coming off a down year. He is due $38.75 million over the next two years. The designated hitter who turned 33 in August slashed .213/.291/.389 with seven home runs in 54 games this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers in season finale•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Racks up three hits•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steals rare base in loss•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Leads offense with three RBI•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Mashes fourth homer•