Martinez (back) is out of the lineup Monday versus the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martinez will miss a fourth straight game while nursing back spasms Monday. He remains day-to-day, but manager Alex Cora said Martinez could be available off the bench for the series opener in a pinch-hitting capacity, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Rob Refsnyder will start at designated hitter and bat second in the series opener.