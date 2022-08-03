Martinez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Though the Red Sox made Martinez available ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the team didn't find an offer it liked and will keep the 34-year-old in the fold for the remainder of the campaign. Though Martinez should continue to play on a near-everyday basis, he'll get a breather Wednesday while the Red Sox conclude their series in Houston with a day game after a night game. Rafael Devers will step in as Boston's designated hitter while Martinez sits after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 2-1 win.